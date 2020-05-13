Positive case of COVID-19 at Tennessee youth facility prompts mass testing

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced a mass COVID-19 testing event at a Sumner County youth treatment facility after a staff member of the facility tested positive for the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard conducted the mass testing at a privately-owned facility in Sumner County. The testing was promoted after an employee at the Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin notified the facility of the positive test results.

According to a release, 30 juveniles and 41 Bledsoe Academy staff members were tested during the event. The staff member who tested positive has reportedly not been in the facility since Saturday and will self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

According to a release, no juveniles or staff members who were tested are showing any symptoms at this time.

“While no youth are showing any symptoms, out of an abundance of caution we took swift action and asked the Department of Health and the National Guard to test all 30 juveniles placed at the facility. We are taking great precautions and working with our providers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in facilities where our youth are placed. We are getting daily reports from our providers and have acted quickly when learning of a positive case,” Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said.

The Department of Children’s Services and Bledsoe administrative staff reportedly notified parents of all youth placed at the facility of the testing and possible exposure.

