Tennessee's COVID-19 death rate lower than Kentucky's

Tennessee has more cases of COVID-19 than Kentucky and several other southern states, but data shows that its death rate for the disease is lower.

As of April 3, Tennessee had 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and at least, 3,067 cases. Data from the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations says that Tennessee's peak with the illness will hit around April 19.

Right now, Tennessee's death rate with the virus is 1.21 percent.

As of April 3, Kentucky had 831 cases and 37 deaths, making the death rate 4.45 percent.

