Tennessee's Jordan Bowden has jersey retired at Carter HS

Jordan Bowden has become a key player for Tennessee; but before he played for the Vols, he was a Carter Hornet.

Carter High School retired Bowden's jersey on Thursday night, honoring a young man who has represented the school with pride during his college career at Tennessee.

School administrators said the jersey retirement was a chance to, "Show appreciation, and for our school and community to recognize Jordan for his accomplishments and achievements."

Bowden played at Carter from 2011-2015 and scored more than 1,800 points, while leading the program to back-to-back regional titles.

Bowden wore No. 3 at Carter.