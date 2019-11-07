Tennessee's Mr. "Automaglia" among nation's best

Well he's not built like your regular placekicker, but Tennessee's Brent Cimaglia can sure boot the ole pigskin. He leads the SEC and is tied for third in the nation connecting on 18 of 20 field goals so far this season.

Certainly pleased is his head coach Jeremy Pruitt who said about the junior, "He's a guy that's always working. He has talent, it's obvious when you're out there. The thing I like about him is that I think he could play middle linebacker, too. I like that guy. If he misses one, he jumps up there and wants to hit another one."

Regarding what his coach said, Cimaglia added, "Look at this body, I'm built like a linebacker, nah, that's awesome that he said that and I'm very competitive if I go out there and miss I want another shot."

Cimaglia, who booted this career-long 53 yarder in the win last week,

is now a semifinalist for the Lou Groza award, college football's

top kicking honor.

The junior leads the SEC and is tied for third in the nation with 18 field goals made, while his 90.0 field-goal percentage (18-of-20) and total points scored (78) lead the SEC. He is one of five FBS kickers who have booted multiple field goals from at least 50 yards while still making at least 80 percent of their kicks.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 and honored at the 28th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 9 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.