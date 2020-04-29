Trey Smith named Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Co-Athlete of the Year

Tennessee Vol offensive guard Trey Smith has been tabbed as the Tennessee Co-Amateur Male Athlete of the Year, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Smith shared the honor with Vanderbilt baseball's Kumar Rocker. The awards are scheduled to be formally presented as part of the Hall of Fame's annual induction ceremony on Aug. 1 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Smith is the first Tennessee football player to receive the award since Eric Berry won it three years in a row from 2008-10.

Smith, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, has established himself as one of the greatest offensive linemen in Vol history. The owner of 31 career starts, Smith elected to come back for his senior season to obtain his degree, improve his draft stock and continue to lead the program back to national prominence.

Smith garnered first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2019, appearing in all 13 games with 12 starts and leading the Vols on a six-game winning streak and a victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Off the field, Smith has been a leader in the community. He was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and was the inaugural recipient of the Fritz Pollard Trophy, given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field.

This is the fifth straight year in which a Tennessee student-athlete has captured at least a share of the TSHF's Male Amateur Athlete of the Year, as men's basketball's Grant Williams (2019, 2018) and sprinter Christian Coleman (2017, 2016) each won the honor in back-to-back years.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors figures from every sport including basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer and track & field, along with coaches, teams, sports writers and others who made an impact. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development oversees all operations along with the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.