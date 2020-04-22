Tennessee’s biggest cities not committing to reopen their economies by May 1

Some of Tennessee’s biggest cities are not committing to reopen their economies by Gov. Bill Lee’s stated goal of May 1.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that he could see the first phase of an economic reopening in early May if criteria are met on transmission rates, new cases, testing and equipment, and contact tracing.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the gradual lift of restrictions will be based on data, not dates.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said he'll do what's best locally, and Memphis officials have not detailed their plans. Lee's mandatory safer-at-home order will expire April 30.

