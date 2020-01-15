$14.5 million Knoxville mansion up for auction

The largest home in Knoxville is headed to auction. The Villa Collina on Lyons View Pike is listed at $14.5 million.

The home's owner, Eric Barton, told WVLT News they want to see what type of buzz an auction can create. "If we get the right price, we will sell it. If it doesn't sell, we plan to keep using the property as we have for fundraisers and my residence."

Barton currently hosts events benefiting local non-profits. The home is located on Lyons View Pike along the Tennessee River. It was built between 1993 and 2000. The 40,250 square-foot home is the largest in Tennessee and the 84th largest home in the country. The mansion has 86 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 11 full baths, and five half baths. It includes both indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, sauna, elevator, home theater, a six-car garage and a wine cellar.

The auction is expected to happen sometime in spring 2020.

