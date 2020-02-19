Tennessee's presidential primary could be first in 2024

Two Tennessee lawmakers announced their decision to move Tennessee's presidential primary in an amendment known as the Tennessee Tuesday Act.

Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Jason Powell announced the amendment Tuesday.

The bill would allow Tennessee to be the first state to have a primary in the 2024 election, which would move the primary to Jan. 2.

Lawmakers said Tennessee better represents the nation as a whole demographically and said results from states like Iowa and New Hampshire cause important candidates to drop out early.

