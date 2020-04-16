Tennessee's progress with COVID-19 'fragile,' Vanderbilt says

A new report from Vanderbilt acknowledges that Tennessee has made "real and positive" progress with the COVID-19 pandemic but adds that it is still "fragile."

According to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, transmission for COVID-19 statewide has declined to about 1.0, meaning each infected person, on average, infects one other person, WTVF reported.

Researchers said a transmission number below 1.0 is necessary to slow an epidemic.

WTVF reported that some areas of the state have cut the transmission rate to below that.

Some regions of the state, such as the greater Nashville area, have cut the transmission rate to below that threshold. However, some regions, essentially southern Middle Tennessee, has a transmission rate above 2.0.

"Our analysis of the recent data indicates that without further changes to the transmission number, Tennessee may be settling into a 'simmer,'" the report continues.

"Should the transmission number not increase or decrease, the number of statewide hospitalizations would remain stable moving forward. Should the transmission number increase to above 1.0, hospitalizations would increase. And if the transmission number declines, hospitalizations would fall further."

The report cautioned residents about the potential of a second wave.

"Recent experiences in other countries remind us that a second wave of infections is not only a threat, but progress can unravel quickly," the report says.

On Thursday, the White House unveiled a new plan, set in phases, of reopening the economy. It suggests the country might have to endure social distancing the rest of the year.

