Tennessee's reopening will be a test, researchers say

Researchers with Vanderbilt University continue to study data on COVID-19 in Tennessee.

WREG reported that, on Friday during a virtual presentation, they believe Tennessee's reopening will be a test.

As of now, researchers say the transmission rate for COVID-19 is one. Essentially, if you have it, you will pass it on to one other person. They want to get the rate below one.

“We take this to indicate social distancing has reduced transmission of the virus,” said Vanderbilt’s Dr. John Graves.

The coming weeks will be a test as Governor Bill Lee has allowed certain businesses, like restaurants and retailers, to reopen with reduced capacity and social distancing rules.

“The motivation behind our analyses are to look at scenarios that illustrate how our economy can be reopened and we can all go back to doing what we used to enjoy and sustain that,” said Vanderbilt’s Dr. Melinda Buntin.

If the transmission rate doesn't continue to go down, the researchers predicted the stay at home order could be reinstated.

The researchers cited places like Singapore, where they eased restrictions but then had to put them back in place because the virus started spreading again.

