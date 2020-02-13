Start time for Tennessee's season-opener moved up due to weather forecast

The start time for Tennessee baseball's season opener on Friday against Western Illinois has been moved up to 2 p.m. ET due to expected low temperatures later in the day.

Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

The game will still be streamed on WatchESPN.com and feature a live audio broadcast on UTSports.com.

The Volunteers are coming of their best season in over a decade and have high hopes this year after advancing to an NCAA regional in 2019 for the first time since 2005. The Big Orange return 19 letterwinners, including five starting position players and seven pitchers.