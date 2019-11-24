Terminally ill 6-year-old asks for Christmas cards from around the world

Most young children have a Christmas list full of toys like Barbie's or toy cars, but a 6-year-old in Arkansas has a request for Santa unlike any other.

Jackson Barnes has asked people all around the world to send him Christmas cards for the holiday.

Jackson was diagnosed with Batten Disease CLN3, an inherited fatal disorder that primarily impacts the nervous system. Doctors said after four to six years of normal development, children with the condition develop vision impairment, intellectual disability, movement problems, speech difficulties and seizures.

Jackson's mother bought him a special North Pole mailbox for him to send and receive cards.

If you would like to participate and help make Jackson's wish come true, send your cards to:

Jackson Barnes

284 Bailey RD

Austin, AR 72007

