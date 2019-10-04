Texas 3-year-old found unconscious on school bus with seat belt around neck

A 3-year-old boy found unresponsive and not breathing Friday morning aboard a Robinson ISD school bus “is hanging on,” district officials said in an email to parents.

“Please continue your prayers for the child and his family! The district is working with the Robinson PD in their investigation of this horrible tragedy. We will update you concerning the student when there is more information,” the message sent out early Friday afternoon said.

Texas Child Protective Investigations confirms it is investigating after the boy was found with a seat belt wrapped around his neck.

The boy is a special needs child, according to a source with direct knowledge of the incident who asked not to be identified.

Robinson police responded at around 7:20 a.m. Friday to the l600 block of East Moonlight where they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders performed CPR and the boy was taken first to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where he was resuscitated and then was flown to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, police Chief Phillip Prasifka said in a press release.

Jaya Noiles, in front of whose house the bus stopped, said when police officers arrived, they yelled at the driver to “open the door, open the door.”

One officer rushed inside the bus, she said.

“I watched the police officer come out with the boy over his shoulder,” she said.

“His legs were dangling and he looked lifeless.”

She watched as first responders performed CPR in the front yard of her home.

“I just wanted to cry the whole time,” she said.

“I hope he will be OK.”

"The circumstances surrounding the unresponsive child are being investigated by the Robinson Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division," Prasifka said.

Robinson ISD officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

In a post Friday morning on the district’s Facebook page, officials said “This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus. Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated!!”