Texas Police search for missing 3-month-old believed to be in danger

Amarillo police are searching for a three-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning, according to a report from KFDA.

Amarillo Police Department said at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street, near Palo Duro High School, on a report of a missing child.

Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

Franklin is believed to be in danger.

The APD said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where the woman or child may be, call the APD at (806) 378-3038.