Texas Roadhouse sells ready-to-grill steaks amid coronavirus closures

Due to grocery store shortages, Tennessee's Texas Roadhouse locations are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

The ready-to-grill kit includes meat, seasonings and directions for consumers to cook at home.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill any gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of cuts, including ribeye, New York strip and sirloin. Pork chops will also be available to purchase.

Currently, all Texas Roadhouse locations are open daily for curbside service and family value packs.

The Family Value Pack, dinners-for-four, starts at $19.99 and includes a choice of entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh baked rolls and honey cinnamon butter. Entrée options include Cheeseburgers, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Critters, Pulled Pork, Beef Tips, Sirloin Steaks and Ribs.

Orders can be placed online, through the app or by phone.

