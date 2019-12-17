Texas academy gives free haircuts in exchange for toys

Local Laredo Texas academy is planning on helping out a good cause by offering free haircuts in exchange for toys.

The Barber Education Academy is hosting Toys for Kutz on Friday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1505 Calle Del Norte, suite 230.

According to KGNS, it all started when a group of friends got together to help out kids with cancer.

"Me and my friend Juan decided to come up with this event for the community to be able to give back to the people that have cancer. So basically we're going to give free haircuts in exchange for gifts," said student Hector Alonzo.

