Texas authorities search for 4 missing teen girls

Deputies in Cooke County Texas are searching for four missing teenage girls, according to a report from KXII

Investigators are currently looking for Emily Hunter, 16, Sofia Aguilar, 16, Maria Aguilar, 13, and Karen Guerrero, 16.

The girls are listed as runaways, but have been classified as high risk.

They may be in the company of an adult woman, Marlene Falcon-Nieves, 26, and an adult man named Tony.

They are believed to be in the Oklahoma area along Interstate 35, but may have also traveled south to the Dallas area.

The girls may be travelling in a black 2007 Dodge Caliber with Texas tags HRP-4051 or HRP-4851.

If you have any information about the girls’ whereabouts, please contact Cooke County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joseph Shires at 940-668-3237.