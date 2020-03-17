Texas church holds drive-in service

As coronavirus swept across the country it left people with many questions about how to live their daily lives.

A church in Texas found a way to keep its members close, while taking part in social distancing.

The Connection Christian Church of Odessa announced on March 17 that it would host a "drive-in" worship service the following Sunday.

"We can sing, pray, and celebrate (with honks!) that God is with us," the church wrote on Facebook. The church added that the service would be live-streamed on Facebook.

