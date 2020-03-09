Texas couple locked 2 kids in cage for days, authorities say

According to an arrest affidavit from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, new allegations surfaced against a Texas couple accused of locking their children in a cage, allegedly up to two days at a time.

Deputies arrested Joshua Turner and Courtney Parish on Thursday, March 5, on charges of child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

"The outstanding warrants for child endangerment came from an ongoing child protection services case," said Lieutenant Alton Lenderman.

According to an arrest affidavit related to the case, a detective was contacted by CPS concerning reports that Turner and Parish locked their two children, ages 4 and 5, in a cage in their home.

Upon arriving at the home, the detective noticed "the inside of the residence and outside property was disgusting," according to the affidavit. The detective also received photographic evidence of a homemade cage inside what he believed was the room the children stayed in.

Lenderman said the children called the cage a "jail cell". Investigators said the children told them during a CPS interview that they were once kept in the cage for two days and often fed only two pieces of bread and water while being held in the cage.

According to the affidavit, one of Parish's relatives also admitted to investigators he witnessed Parish and Turner lock the children in their room with a lock on the bedroom door. He added that he only saw the children being fed once a day.

This is a very horrible case," Lenderman said. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure that the suspect's in this case are brought to justice and everything in our power to make sure these children are safe."

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and CPS are both handling this investigation.

