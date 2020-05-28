Texas father, son accused of sexually assaulting a child

A father and son in Texas were arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child over several years.

KSLA reported David Fant, 56, and his son Hayden Fant, 19 were charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim was seven-years-old and a relative of the two men.

Police said they were contacted last week by the victim's parents who said the victim told them of the sexual abuse.

KSLA reported investigators got warrants for the father and son after collecting evidence that confirmed the victim's account.

Both men are being held in the Bi-State Jail, and no bond has been set.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via KSLA. All rights reserved.