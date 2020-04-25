Texas homeowner shoots state hospital escapee after finding him in pool

A Texas woman looked outside her window on the evening of April 22nd and noticed a man in nothing but his underwear in his pool.

The man was Matthew Reyes, who had escaped from the North Texas State Hospital.

According to KAUZ, a janitor working at the hospital had left his keys out, allowing Reyes to escape and traveled through the thick brush behind the hospital where he came upon the home.

"So they didn't know him at all never seen him before. We're to believe he found this random house with a swimming pool and got in the swimming pool," said Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

The woman called her husband before calling 911. Reyes then noticed the woman and began trying to break into the house.

"He got back up again and came at the homeowner and the homeowner fired one shot with a shotgun, hitting the guy in the right knee, upper leg and breaking his femur," said Duke.

According to officers, Reyes is now at a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

The homeowner's case will be heard before a grand jury to decide if he was acting in self-defense, something Sheriff Duke believes is evident.

“You can’t predict what he's going to do, and if somebody’s got a firearm and there’s somebody coming at him and he’s protecting himself, there’s not a lot that can be disproved from that,” added Duke.

Reyes is facing a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. The homeowner was not arrested.

