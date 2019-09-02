Texas lawmaker: 'Praying for protection" is a solution for mass shootings

A Texas state lawmaker said stricter gun laws will not solve mass shootings, but prayer will.

Gray affiliate WAVE reported, Republican Matt Schaefer made a Facebook post hours after the shooting in West Texas Saturday.

He said "the so-called gun control solutions" will not stop a person with evil intent. Schaefer said that he's against universal background checks and other proposed gun control laws.

Schaefer posted that people should pray for gun violence victims and for protection.

In a separate post, the congressman said the root of the problem is in what he called "godless, depraved hearts."

Saturday shooting left seven dead and 22 wounded, just one month after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Oho.

