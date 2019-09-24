Texas man divorces wife without her knowing by forging paperwork

A Texas man was arrested after deputies said he fraudulently filed and completed a divorce from his wife without her knowledge or consent.

CBS affiliate KHOU reported in May a Harris County deputy went to the home of Paul Nixon, 51, and his wife Edna Nixon after she called authorities and said her husband filed for divorce in Feb. without her knowledge.

Deputies said they investigated the matter and learned Nixon turned in forged documents and false information that had been finalized by the courts.

Records stated the forged information included a waiver of service that included a false address and contact information for the wife.

Nixon also provided a forged notary signature that was misspelled, according to records.

Officials said Nixon has been charged with aggravated perjury for reportedly lying to the courts about the validity of the forms and information on them.

The wife attempted to set aside the motion for the divorce. Court officials granted her motion due to the divorce being filed fraudulently.

Officials Nixon was convicted of forging a check in 1992 and theft in 1998.

