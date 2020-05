A Texas man says he used his stimulus check to feed his north Killeen, Texas neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Kearney told KWTX it was the right thing to do.

Kearney says from free hamburgers to drinks, using his stimulus checks to help out his neighbors was all about giving back.

According to KWTX, about 160 people were fed.

