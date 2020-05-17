Texas nurse who cared for COVID-19 patients gets married in Times Square

Like many, one Texas nurse who volunteered to care for COVID-19 patients in New York City faced the idea of having to postpone her wedding due to the virus, but instead, her fellow nurses helped her big day come true.

Amanda Stuart, a nurse from Texas, dropped everything to go help those in need in New York after her wedding had already been canceled due to the coronavirus. While in New York, she befriended other out-of-town nurses who wanted to still make her wedding day come true.

Stuart told CBS News that she couldn't take a leave of absence from her job to go to New York, so she had to resign.

"Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that God gave me a deep desire to serve others, especially those in need," Stuart told CBS News. "Whether it's a friend or a family member I feel I need to be there for, I'II drop everything to be there for someone."

Stuart said she was overwhelmed with guilt, anger, fear and sadness, but she started to become friends with the nurses on her bus and they began to confide in each other.

"Many of them heard I had to cancel my wedding and began joking about having Ronnie fly out here and just walk to Times Square to get married," Stuart said. "It would be a fun and memorable experience for all. They even offered to serve as our bridesmaids and groomsmen in their scrubs."

Stuart decided she wanted to go through with having her wedding, so she and her nurse friends planned what she called a "mini wedding". "I felt deep inside me not only did I want to get married but I felt all the frontline heroes needed something positive to look forward to at this point in our journey," she said.

Stuart had the support of her family, friends and even a few strangers.

"I had complete strangers provide a cake, a wedding dress, shoes, jewelry, music, and flowers for my wedding," she said. "The NYPD & FDNY blocked off the 'red stairs' where the wedding would be held." Stuart was told no one in history has ever been allowed to marry at the iconic stairs in Times Square — an area that's normally teeming with tourists.

Stuart's family flew out to New York on May 10 and her fellow nurses threw her a bachelorette party the night before.

"They made me a wedding dress out of PPE, lingerie out of scrubs, and my leg garter for my something borrowed. Something new and something blue [were made] out of a piece of scrubs detailed with a one of a kind Coney Island face patch from the Coney Island Fire Department crew," Stuart said.

New Yorkers were doing their nightly cheering for health care workers around 7 pm on her wedding day and a few hours later around 9, Stuart and her now-husband met at the altar and exchanged vows.

"I saw the nurses I'd cried with days before dancing (while practicing social distancing and in their masks, we've all grown accustomed to) and laughing!" she said. "We realized how much we ALL needed that moment."

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBSN. All rights reserved.