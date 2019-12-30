Texas teen admits to raping underage girl as she slept

According to an affidavit released on Dec. 30, 2019, Dakota James Meyer-Johnson, 19, of Temple, Texas admitted to raping an underage girl as she slept.

Meyer-Johnson was arrested on Dec. 20 in connection with the incident, which occurred on Nov. 9 in Belton, TX.

According to KWTX, the suspect was taken into custody after the incident on unrelated Belton warrants and was taken to the Temple Police Department where he waived his Miranda rights and told an investigator he fondled the girl over her clothing and then engaged in sexual intercourse with her, affidavit says.

Meyer-Johnson told the investigator that when the girl woke up, she "asked him why her pants were off."

The victim, who is younger than 17, was later interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in Belton where she said Meyer-Johnson, whom she described as a family friend, was hanging out in her room when she fell asleep.

"When she woke up she realized she did not have on any clothing from the waist down and found her clothing on the floor. The victim stated that after she woke up, Dakota Meyer-Johnson got on top of her and she began trying to push him off of her," the affidavit said.

"She was unable to get away at some point and went to the bathroom and secured the door." the affidavit added.

