Texas toddler dies after shots fired into home

Police in Dallas say a 2-year-old child was killed and a man was wounded when someone fired into their home.

Police say officers were sent to the home in south Dallas early Sunday where the man said an unknown suspect fired several times into the house, hitting both him and the child.

Police say the child died later at a hospital while the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No names were released and police have announced no arrests.

