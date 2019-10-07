Texas vet who asked for 100 birthday cards got more than 60K

News outlets reported a Texas World War II veteran who asked for 100 cards for his 100th birthday received more than 60,000 birthday wishes.

Jim South turned 100 on Oct. 7, and he asked for 100 cards for his birthday.

According to NBC 5, more than 60,000 cards arrived from all over the world including Australia and India.

In September, South's senior living home in Watauga posted to Facebook to get South's wish out.

The internet took the post and ran with it. As of Oct. 7, the post had more than 3,000 shares.

