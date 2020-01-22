Text scam pretends to be from Amazon, FedEx

A new scam to watch out for disguises itself as a text delivery notification from popular companies.

WREG reported that some people have been getting fake delivery notifications. In the text, there is a link that takes you to a fake Amazon page, which offers a "free survey" that asks for your credit card information.

It can be difficult to tell the difference between what is real and what is fake. A tweet shows a legitimate text from FedEx and a fake one:

At first glance, which one is legit and which one isn't? pic.twitter.com/UqDjnSxDd2 — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) January 17, 2020

There are easy ways to tell what is a scam. You should first check and see what's in the web address bar.

FedEx says they do not send unsolicited texts or emails requesting money, package or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

