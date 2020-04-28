"Thank you KC:" Colquitt released after 15 seasons in Kansas City

NFL punter and Vol For Life Dustin Colquitt said goodbye the Kansas City Chiefs after 15 years, in a post on Instagram.

Colquitt, who punted for the Tennessee Vols from 2001-2004, was drafted to Kansas City in 2005. He has not played for another team during his pro career.

"I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom," Colquitt said on Instagram. "All things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them too."

Colquitt earned his first Super Bowl win with the Chiefs this year in Super Bowl LIV.

He gained all-pro honors in 2012 and 2016. Colquitt has averaged 44.8 yards per punt during this pro career.

