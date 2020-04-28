"Thank you KC:" Colquitt released after 15 seasons in Kansas City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- NFL punter and Vol For Life Dustin Colquitt said goodbye the Kansas City Chiefs after 15 years, in a post on Instagram.
I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone...it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead...hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC
Colquitt, who punted for the Tennessee Vols from 2001-2004, was drafted to Kansas City in 2005. He has not played for another team during his pro career.
Colquitt earned his first Super Bowl win with the Chiefs this year in Super Bowl LIV.
He gained all-pro honors in 2012 and 2016. Colquitt has averaged 44.8 yards per punt during this pro career.
