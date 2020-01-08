Thankful for his service: Local Army Veteran to receive customized home

Being selfless is often described as putting others before yourself.

Casey Jones says

"Deployed in 2012, and unfortunately was injured in 2013 in May."

Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Staff Sergeant Casey Jones' sacrifice for others, resulted in a loss of his own.

"At first it's really difficult. I lost both of my legs and you're in the hospital and you have to heal your wounds." Says Jones.

Staff Sergeant Jones stepped on an I-E-D while in Afghanistan, losing both of his legs. He says the beauty of East Tennessee helps him heal.

"We decided we wanted to heal in our own way, and that's why we chose Tennessee. We feel that nature really helps the healing process and that's why we chose this area." Jones told us.

The Gary Sinise foundation rise program wanted to make that healing easier. The foundation helps our injured heroes by building customized homes, catered to their exact needs.

"When he's home, 95% of the time he's in his wheelchair, so we've designed this home with spaces so he can turn that chair without banging into walls or banging his knuckles on the door frame as he moves from room to room." says Pete Franzen, Project Manager of the home.

You may remember Sinise in a different role.

"Forrest...I never thanked you...for saving my life."

He's the actor who played Lieutenant Dan in the movie Forrest Gump, but there's no script in the real-life work he's doing for veterans like Casey.

"It really is a blessing. he's just a god given soul, I don't know. it's quite amazing what he does." Casey told us.

The foundation is using equipment from the company Sunbelt, which has donated over 3 million dollars to the foundation in the last 3 years.

"So we donated for the first house we did in Tampa, Sergeant Mike Nickelson's house. That was 8 years ago, and since then Sunbelt's been part of 60 home builds throughout the country currently." says Sean Proseo of Sunbelt

The home is halfway done. Members of the community are celebrating that by writing messages of love on the walls for Casey.

"I'm very proud to be an American and support everything America does..and really proud to be here with the Gary Sinise Foundation."

A small sign of gratitude for a hero-sized sacrifice.

