Thanksgiving Travel: What To Expect From the Weather

Happy Thanksgiving from our WVLT team!

Your turkeys and Thanksgiving guests are waking up to quite a chilly today! Behind the cold blast overnight, we have clear skies and temperatures that are nearly 20° colder. Monticello, Kentucky was 32° colder compared to Wednesday morning.

Did you wait until today to drive to your relative’s home? You’re in luck! We do have a lot of sun glare but traffic is much lighter. Roads are dry and will stay that way. There are no big storms within a four-hour drive of Knoxville but there is a big snowstorm over the Eastern Rockies and Kansas.

One of the few places you could find a crowd: the grocery stores. All Food City locations are open until early this Thanksgiving afternoon. The same applies for Kroger, though our news team reports some of those remain open 24/7, even through the holiday. Just check with your favorite location before you go.

High temperatures are much colder today when you consider how mild it was yesterday. That’s despite the bluebird skies for the first two-thirds of Turkey Day.

After 4:00-5:00 p.m., widespread clouds move in from west to east.

A few very isolated evening sprinkles may impact the outer counties on the Plateau, mostly McCreary and Fentress.

After that, we’re chilly for Black Friday shoppers. Our weather team is tracking showers both days this weekend.

