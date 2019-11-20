5 Thanksgiving foods you should keep away from your pets

Thanksgiving is only a week away. You may be excited about all the home-cooked dishes, but your pets may not get to enjoy as much as you.

It's important for pet owners to remember many popular dishes are not healthy for pets to eat. Gray-affiliate KALB reported your pets should stay away from the following foods:

Turkey Bones

Your pets can enjoy plain turkey, but the bones can cause severe digestion issues, including vomiting and obstructing the bowel. Bones can also splinter and cause damage to the inside of pets' stomachs and intestines.

Ham

Ham, along with other pork products, can cause pancreatitis, upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea. The meat is also high in fat which can lead to obesity in pets.

Mashed Potatoes

Potatoes are safe for pets who are lactose intolerant but mashed potatoes can be harmful because they usually contain butter and milk. Many recipes also call for garlic or onion powder which are toxic to pets.

Stuffing

Stuffing is often made with onions and garlic which are extremely toxic for pets and can cause life-threatening anemia.

Chocolate Desserts

Chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats. The darker the chocolate the more toxic. Watch out because dogs love the smell and taste of chocolate despite its toxicity.

If your pet wants to join in on the Thanksgiving festivities, pumpkin pie is the safest choice. Pumpkin provides many health benefits for pets.

