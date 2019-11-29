Got Leftovers? Here are Thanksgiving leftover recipes

Chef John's Thanksgiving Panini

· Yield: 1 sandwich (2 servings)

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

· 2 slices thick cut sourdough sandwich bread

· 2 slices swiss cheese

· 1/3 cup shredded leftover roast turkey

· 3 tablespoons leftover cranberry sauce

· 1/3 cup leftover dressing

· ¼ cup leftover mashed potatoes

· 2 tablespoons leftover gravy

· 2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

Directions

1. Spread the mustard on both slices of bread and lay a slice of cheese on each piece. On one slice, arrange the turkey and the cranberry sauce. On the other slice, lay on the dressing, mashed potatoes, and spoon the gravy over the top.

2. Carefully unite the two halves into one sandwich, then spread the top side of the bread with 1 tablespoon of the butter.

3. Invert the sandwich, butter-side down, onto a hot panini maker (or a grill pan or skillet over medium-low heat; see Cook's Note). Spread the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

4. Close the panini maker and grill until the bread is crusty and golden, the fillings are hot, and the cheese is melted.

5. Slice the sandwich in half and serve with a side of gravy for dipping.

Chefs note:

If using a grill pan or skillet, place a second heavy pan on top of the sandwich to press it

Leftover Thanksgiving Pot Pie

Yield: Makes 4 to 5 Servings

Ingredients

· 4 tablespoons butter

· 1 medium onion (chopped)

· 1 cup mushrooms (coarsely chopped)

· 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf sage

· 1/4 teaspoon dried leaf thyme

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground) · 1 1/2 cups turkey gravy (homemade or purchased)

· 1/3 cup water (turkey broth or chicken broth)

· 1/3 cup heavy cream (or light cream)

· 3 cups cooked turkey (diced)

· 2 to 2 1/2 cups frozen peas and carrots (or mixed vegetables, thawed in a colander under hot running water)

· Salt (to taste)

For the Egg Wash

· 1 egg white

· 1 tablespoon water

Steps to Make It

1. Heat the oven to 375 F. 2. Lightly spray a pie dish or 1 1/2-quart shallow casserole with nonstick cooking spray. 3. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and mushrooms and cook, stirring, until onions are translucent and mushrooms are tender and browned.

4. Stir in the 4 tablespoons of flour, the sage, thyme, and pepper. Cook, stirring until the flour is incorporated and the mixture is well blended.

5. Stir in the gravy and water or broth. Cook, stirring until thickened.

6. Add the cream, the turkey, and the vegetables. Heat through. Taste and add salt, as needed. Remove from the heat.

7. Place one crust in the pie pan pressing out any air.

8. Spread some mashed potatoes on crust.

9. Spread some sweet potatoes on top of mashed'

10. Add filling.

11. Top with another crust, crimp, and dock crust.

12. Combine the egg white and water, whisking to blend. Brush over the crust. 13. Cut vent holes in the crust with a very sharp knife.

14. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the crust is nicely browned and the filling is bubbly.

The Cutting Edge Classroom is located at 817 Herron Road in West Knoxville.

