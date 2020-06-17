Advertisement

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Invision)
Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Invision) (GIM)
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Tuesday. Masterson was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was being held on $3.3 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18.

Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client is innocent, and "we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

Prosecutors allege that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors declined to file charges in two other Masterson cases that police had investigated, one because of insufficient evidence and the other because the statute of limitations had expired.

Masterson has been married to actor and model Bijou Phillips since 2011.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," said Mesereau, who has previously represented Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in their trials for sexual crimes.

"The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

___

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection to Mississippi shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to an Olive Branch, Mississippi shooting.

WVLT News

Vote to see Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies win USA Today poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
USA Today has launched an online poll for "Best Aquarium."

WVLT News

Knox County to move forward under Tennessee Pledge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County will start moving forward under Tennessee Pledge guidelines amid the pandemic.

WVLT News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 1 hour ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

Latest News

WVLT News

‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prosecutors say ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

WVLT News

Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

WVLT News

Vanderbilt student dies after being struck by dump truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Vanderbilt University student died Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck.

WVLT News

Michigan amusement park owner recovering after falling from roller coaster

Updated: 1 hour ago
The owner of a Michigan amusement park is recovering after falling from one of the parks’ roller coasters.

WVLT News

Kentucky man accused of shooting brother

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man was charged in connection to a shooting.

WVLT News

Woman accused of pulling gun on man over social distancing at Tennessee store

Updated: 1 hour ago
Memphis police are searching for a woman accused of pulling a gun on a man over social distancing.