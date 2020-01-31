'That's not what we stand for,' Taylor Swift speaks out against Sen. Blackburn in new film

Taylor Swift's new documentary, "Miss Americana," is now streaming and features Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The Netflix film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the pop star's life and features an exclusive look at how Swift made the decision to make her first political statement, influenced by an election in Tennessee.

Variety reported that Blackburn's name is mentioned in a crucial part of the film and not in a complimentary way.

In the past, Swift endorsed former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen's campaign over Blackburn's. The singer said Blackburn's voting record did not reflect her "Tennessee values."

Swift said, in her new film, Blackburn's campaign allowed her to find her voice as an activist and singled out Blackburn as being someone who, in her opinion, was committed to shutting down any legislation that protected women or at-risk LGBTQ.

In the film, Swift can be seen telling her team, "She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. She thinks that if you're a gay couple, or if you even look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It's really basic human rights, and it's right and wrong at this point, and I can't see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words 'Tennessee Christian Values.'"

Swift also said," I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That's not what we stand for."

Variety reported that Senator Blackburn received word of her unflattering portrayal in the film and issued a statement that suggests the two can find common ground on their differing political views.

“Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe,” said Blackburn’s statement. “While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering. The Music Modernization Act was a huge win for creators, and the BOTS Act for fans. Growing support behind the AM-FM Act will close loopholes blocking compensation for radio play. I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s and the nation’s creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations. On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it.”

"Miss Americana" is now available on Netflix.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.