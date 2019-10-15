The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees released

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the 2020 class on Tuesday.

The nominees are:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

To be considered for a nomination an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination.

Fans will get a chance to participate in the induction process by voting online or at the Rock and Roll Museum in Cleveland.

The top 5 artists selected by the public will be a part of a "fans ballot" that counted along with other ballots to choose the inductees for the 2020 class.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020.

