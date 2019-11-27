The Band Perry is inviting you to their Black Friday yard sale

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Band Perry is inviting you to their "Yard Sale" in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The group says they plan to sell merchandise plus personal clothes and vintage memorabilia at 130 W Depot Street at the following times:
Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Niswonger Foundation. A charity that supports higher education for kids who live in rural communities.
