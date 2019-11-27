The Band Perry is inviting you to their Black Friday yard sale

The Band Perry is inviting you to their "Yard Sale" in Greeneville, Tennessee.

The group says they plan to sell merchandise plus personal clothes and vintage memorabilia at 130 W Depot Street at the following times:

Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Niswonger Foundation. A charity that supports higher education for kids who live in rural communities.

Learn more about the Niswonger Foundation here.

