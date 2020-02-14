‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson suits up in teaser video

(CNN) - Bat-fans got their first look at the latest actor to don the cape and cowl.

The darkly lit teaser video from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Pictures shows Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit.

Pattinson, who rose to fame as star of the "Twilight" series, joins the long line of famous actors to take on the role of the Dark Knight for the big screen.

Adam West first starred in 1966's "Batman: The Movie," followed by Michael Keaton in '89 in "Batman."

Christian Bale followed in the "Dark Knight" trilogy from 2005 to 2012. The most recent was Ben Affleck, last appearing in "Justice League" in 2017.

Production on "The Batman" is underway in the U.K.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

