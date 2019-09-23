The Beatles tease new "Here Comes the Sun" video for 50th anniversary

This is a big week for Beatles fans as the legendary 1969 album Abbey Road will be re-released in celebration of the 50th anniversary.

The album, set to be re-released on Friday, will feature the original 17 tracks that are newly remixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell.

On Friday fans will also get a new music video for "Here Comes the Sun." A video teaser was released Monday to give fans a taste of what's to come.

The new video brought viewers into Abbey Road Studios' Studio Two, where the Beatles recorded most of the album.

