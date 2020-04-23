The COVID-19 connection to kidneys

Across the country and at home in East Tennessee, COVID-19 doesn't discriminate with who it attacks, and that includes kidney patients.

One in nine people in the United States has Kidney disease and don’t know it. Now thanks to Coronavirus, there are even more people at risk for Kidney failure.

"Approximately 9% of patients with COVID-19, which is approximately 20-40% of ICU patients develop acute kidney injury," says Michelle Dicken, Executive Director at the National Kidney Foundation.

Acute kidney injury can be reversible, but will require prolonged physicians care because the individual becomes at risk for chronic Kidney disease or kidney failure, but are non-kidney patients susceptible to injury because of the virus? The answer is "yes" says Dicken, ”At this time there are a whole group of people with no history of Kidney disease and no risk factors like diabetes or advanced age who are facing kidney injury as a result of Covid-19.”

Here Tennessee, we have the third-highest prevalence of Kidney disease by percentage of population in the country and many of the patients in our region are constantly being put at risk according to Dicken, "They have to travel for their dialysis treatments and a lot of our patients have to use public transportation which puts them at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19."

Michelle adds that during this time, the National Kidney Foundation needs everybody’s help more than ever.

"We have a Kidney Walk coming up May 31st. This year we are taking our walk virtual for the safety of our walkers.”

As a kidney cancer survivor, I know how much your generosity can help and you can do so at kidney.org.

Especially in this time of need, Michelle says those in need can also turn to the NKF CARES patient helpline if you feel your at risk! You can contact NKF Cares at 855.NKF.CARES (855.653.2273) or at nkfcares@kidney.org

