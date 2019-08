The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Townsend Saturday.

WVLT

The event is back for the third year. Festival-goers enjoyed wine tasting, food trucks, beer and activities just for the kids.

The star of the show, of course, was the hot air balloons flying through the sky.

Some people got the first-hand experience and took a ride in the balloon.

The event was free and balloon rides were $20.

