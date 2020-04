The International Revenue Services (IRS) announced that the first Economic Impacts Payments were distributed into taxpayers' bank accounts on Saturday.

"We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS News tweeted on April 11 at 3:50 pm.

You can see any updates the IRS has on Economic Impact Payments and track your stimulus check here.

