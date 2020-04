The Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce announced the Island in Pigeon Forge will reopen its retail stores and restaurants Friday, May 1.

Officials said dine-in eating will be available, but restaurants will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

"We know you’ve been missing those beautiful dancing fountains, unique shopping, and the family-friendly experience that is made here," Pigeon Forge officials said.

