The Island in Pigeon Forge welcomes guests for reopening

One of Sevier County's top attractions is back open and welcoming guests.

The Island in Pigeon Forge reopened Friday, and many families came out, saying they couldn't resist the temptation after being cooped up so long.

“We were getting a little sir crazy," said Jennifer Lowrance. "We actually went to a store for the first time and the kids got to go in. they haven’t been able to go to a grocery store even. We actually went clothes shopping.”

WVLT News Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger said the place was full of families as they toured retail shops and restaurants.

David Wear with The Island said that while leisure travel is not encouraged, they know people are in town. "We’re going to open up our restaurants and retail by guidelines set forth by the task force. We trust they know what they’re doing and we trust our employees and our tenants that they know what the guidelines are.”

Wear added that May 1 was a good time for reopening because it gave people time to put those best practices into use.

