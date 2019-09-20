The KARM Christmas Store is open for the 2019 season

Knox Area Rescue Ministry's special Christmas store is open for business.

KARM Christmas Store / Source: (WVLT)

If you're ready to start prepping for the 2019 Christmas season head to 9329 Kingston Pike.

"Our 20,000+ square foot store is filled with all Christmas items. Christmas trees, nativity sets, collector nutcrackers, Christmas china, ornaments, wreaths, Christmas villages, and more!"

The special pop-up shop will only be open for a limited time.

A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to helping the homeless.