The Kelly Clarkson Show delivers 'humor plus heart' to East Tennessee

WVLT is excited to bring Kelly Clarkson’s brand new daytime talk show to East Tennessee. The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. on WVLT, the CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is spontaneous,” says the show’s host, Kelly Clarkson. "It’s basically my personality. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Executive producer, Alex Duda, says Clarkson’s natural positivity makes her a perfect fit to host the new program.

“The recipe for the show is humor plus heart,” says Duda. "I always say that Kelly is a feeling. When you sit down with her and you spend any time with her, you walk away feeling better. I know that sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is all about connecting with real people.

“I really love all kinds of humans. Sometimes it’s nice just to sit with people that go through the same stuff as you and just and connect. It makes you feel sane,” says Clarkson.

The marketing team for the show has already reached out to affiliate stations across the country in search of community heroes, extraordinary ordinary people and spectacular community events.

“It became this really amazing opportunity to do some things within, not only the community around here, but also just around America and the world,” notes Clarkson. "Just to be able to be in people’s homes and possibly change their lives for the better. Leave some positive footprints behind. Another reason why I was so excited to have this show is that I get the opportunity to shine a light on some organizations and people that get overlooked all the time.”

The show will feature incredible local stories, unforgettable guests and buzz-worthy moments - maybe even a surprise engagement!

“Everything’s pretty fair game on The Kelly Clarkson Show,” quipped Clarkson. “But let’s be real. There’s always been a Kelly Clarkson show, it’s just now on TV!"

