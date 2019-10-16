Knoxville Opera prepares for Madame Butterfly opening performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Opera's mainstage opera season will open with a performance of Madame Butterfly.
Knoxville Opera getting ready to perform Madame Butterfly.
WVLT dropped in on a rehearsal as the performers prepare for the first performance later this month.
The performance will be presented in Italian with English translations projected on a screen onstage.
Madame Butterfly will be presented on Friday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 27.
Adult tickets are on sale for $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.