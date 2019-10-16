Knoxville Opera prepares for Madame Butterfly opening performance

The Knoxville Opera's mainstage opera season will open with a performance of Madame Butterfly.

Knoxville Opera getting ready to perform Madame Butterfly.

WVLT dropped in on a rehearsal as the performers prepare for the first performance later this month.

The performance will be presented in Italian with English translations projected on a screen onstage.

Madame Butterfly will be presented on Friday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 27.

Adult tickets are on sale for $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Tickets can be purchased here.

