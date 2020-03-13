The Masters golf tournament postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Friday morning The Masters, professional golf's first major tournament, has postponed events amid concerns for the "health and well-being of everyone associated with these events."

Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."



Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played. This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf.

The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters.

Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.