What's your state's favorite Thanksgiving pie?

The star of the show on Thanksgiving is always the turkey with special appearances from the stuffing, green bean casserole and macaroni and cheese. The dessert table is often where things can get creative.

Pumpkin pie is often the traditional star of the show, but a recent survey from GE Appliances suggests that many regions of the country prefer to go another route, according to an article by Food and Wine.

After 1,550 Americans were polled across the country, GE discovered that most Americans prefer pumpkin as their favorite Thanksgiving pie. The people of Tennessee, however, have a taste for something different.

For Tennessee, the pie of choice was a tie between apple and pecan pie.

The New England and Mid-Atlantic areas agreed that apple pie is a better holiday choice. The West Coast and most of the Midwest decided pumpkin pie was the perfect Thanksgiving addition. States like Texas and Oklahoma thought pecan pie was the best option.

GE said the map could prove handy if you're headed to dinner in an area you're not originally from.